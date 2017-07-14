Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review

RICHLAND, Wash. -

A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.

Her attorneys contend the 72-year-old Stutzman should not have to surrender her freedom in order to run her family business.

In February, the Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Stutzman broke the state's antidiscrimination law.

She contended that providing flowers for a same-sex marriage would violate her religious beliefs. But the state court held that providing flowers would not serve as an endorsement of same-sex marriage.

