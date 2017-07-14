Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A small plane has crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya. 

Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. A witness told KHQ the plane actually went down closer to Francis. 

At this time we have not heard about any injuries, however, initial reports from officials on scene are that the pilot was the only one on board and they appear to be okay. 

Spokane International Airport Spokesman Todd Woodard told KHQ it was a private plane that went down. 

KHQ has a crews heading to the scene. Stay tuned for details. 

