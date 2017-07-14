Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman

The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.

A vicious and dangerous dogs citation carries a maximum fine of $500 while a first offense of failure to have current rabies vaccines carries a $50 fine.

Investigators have said Barnes was attacked in her yard by two dogs belonging to Bartlett, a tenant living on Barnes' property. Barnes was flown to a Billings hospital, where she later died.

The dogs were euthanized and both tested negative for rabies.

