Woman frustrated after being hit twice by distracted drivers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman frustrated after being hit twice by distracted drivers

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Held together by bungee cords, Jill McDonald says she lost her bumper back in New Mexico and posted this message on her trunk.

“One time in Seattle, Washington,” McDonald said.

Not once.

“And then I was headed to Texas. I had the car repaired and I was hit again on the way to New Mexico,” she said.

But twice now McDonald says she’s been the victim of a texting and driving related crash.

“It was frustrating,” she said.

McDonald says she was in Texas when the second crash happened that prompted her to put up a sign on her trunk.

“I've drove clear across the country and I've had people do thumbs up, even the state patrol,” she said.

The state of Washington is cracking down on distracted driving.

A new law targeting just that goes into effect on July 23rd, 2017.

McDonald has a simple message for drivers.

“Just take a minute and pull over to a safe place, not necessarily on the side of the freeway,” she said, “but a safe place. Just pull over it takes a couple of minutes, you can relax and it saves lives."

