Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse.

According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children.

Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

Moscow police say they received reports from Seattle and Mesa, Arizona that Hannon was doing this type of behavior there as well.

The nine-page affidavit timelines the exchanges dating all the way back to November 2016 to now.

According to court documents, Hannon was engaged in chats with who he thought was a mother of a 12 and 5-year-old girl so he could have sex with them.

They also outline that Hannon would send pictures of himself in his military uniform.

Hannon was arrested on Wednesday, July, 12th, 2017, by several local and state agencies.

He’s now charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of enticing a child via the Internet.

Hannon’s now being held in the Latah County Jail.