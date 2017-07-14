Debate on the Bluff: Bing or Rainier Cherry?

Cherry season is open at Green Bluff, and the big debate is about which cherry tastes best?

The two most popular cherries are the darker, juicier, and more classic Bing cherry, and the yellow, crispy, and more tart Rainier cherry.

We asked you on our Facebook Page which cherry you prefer. The results: 621 for the Rainier and 609 for the Bing.

If you can’t decide, the Lapins cherry is your best bet. It’s a cross between the Bing and Rainier.

A great opportunity to decide for yourself is next Thursday, July 20th at the 39th Annual Cherry Pickers Trot.

It’s hosted by the Green Bluff Growers and includes a fun run, games for kids, and live music.