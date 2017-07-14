PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday.

That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found.

They say the property was likely stolen from Silverwood Theme Park, or nearby areas, during the 4th of July weekend.

If you know anything about the property found, or you know someone who might, contact Det. Matt Zirker, 208-446-2257, or via email at mzirker@kcgov.us .

And the obligatory reminder from law enforcement: Do not leave your property unattended and to secure it at all times.