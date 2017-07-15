Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 ne - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

ATHOL, Idaho -

A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. 

Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semi-truck, 23-year-old Samarpal Khaira of Alberta was wearing a seatbelt. Khaira's passenger in the sleeper cab was not wearing a seatbelt and both were taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Idaho State Police are still investigating. 

