Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near AtholPosted: Updated:
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Missouri child battling leukemia hopes to explore the world through postcards and YOU can help
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world one postcard at a time. For 15 year old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery. Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now. Back in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.>>
Idaho sonar team to search for Washington state man's body in Lake Pend Oreille
SAGLE, Idaho - Northern Idaho officials say a sonar team will look for the body of a Washington state man believed to have drowned in Lake Pend Oreille earlier this month.Officials say 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington, disappeared July 2, and friends found his unoccupied boat idling on the lake.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
Debate on the Bluff: Bing or Rainier Cherry?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cherry season is open at Green Bluff, and the big debate is about which cherry tastes best? The two most popular cherries are the darker, juicier, and more classic Bing cherry, and the yellow, crispy, and more tart Rainier cherry. We asked you on our Facebook Page which cherry you prefer. The results: 621 for the Rainier and 609 for the Bing.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cherry season is open at Green Bluff, and the big debate is about which cherry tastes best? The two most popular cherries are the darker, juicier, and more classic Bing cherry, and the yellow, crispy, and more tart Rainier cherry. We asked you on our Facebook Page which cherry you prefer. The results: 621 for the Rainier and 609 for the Bing.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office arrest 32-year-old man in connection to carjacking
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives investigating this incident identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua D. Trudeau and determined probable cause existed for his arrest. With the assistance of Spokane Police Officers and K9 Unit, Trudeau was located and arrested last night.>>
