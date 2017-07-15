Missouri child battling leukemia hopes to explore the world through postcards and YOU can help

A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world one postcard at a time.



For 15 year old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery. Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now.



Back in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.



"You hear about other people getting it and you're like, 'that sucks.' then you get it and you're like, 'that sucks,'" Sulley said.



Over the past month, Sulley has undergone extensive and sometimes painful treatment that includes chemotherapy, lots of steroids, bone marrow biopsies, lumbar punctures, and a port in his chest.



As a way to distract Sulley from the tougher days of treatment, his grandmother came up with the idea to ask family and friends for postcards from their summer travels.



Sulley's mom posted the idea on Facebook a within days, it wa shared nearly 1200 times and the postcards have started rolling in.



"I think it helps so much to realize that people care," Sulley's mom said. "There's so many good people still in the world that care, you know?"



"It means a lot to me because it means there's somebody that's heard my story and cares," Sulley said.



Sulley's doctors say his prognosis is good, but he'll still have to undergo four years of treatment. He says a card from Ireland tops his wish list.



If you'd like to send Sulley a postcard, mail it to:



Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Lane

Wentzville, Missouri 63385