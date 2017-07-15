Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion

Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Escaped patient from Eastern State Hospital standing in Medical Lake
Escaped patient from Eastern State Hospital standing in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Emergency responders are on scene of a water rescue in Medical Lake. Officials tell KHQ a patient from Eastern State Hospital escaped and is standing chest deep in the lake. They are trying to get him out and back up to the hospital. KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene and we will continue to update this story as it develops.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Emergency responders are on scene of a water rescue in Medical Lake. Officials tell KHQ a patient from Eastern State Hospital escaped and is standing chest deep in the lake. They are trying to get him out and back up to the hospital. KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene and we will continue to update this story as it develops.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion
Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000. KOMO-TV reports Seul Ki Yum was sentenced Friday in King County Superior Court. Court documents state Yum spent more than three years finding men on online dating sites and extorting them for rent money,=.>>
Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute
Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse. WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.>>
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse. WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.>>
Missouri child battling leukemia hopes to explore the world through postcards and YOU can help
Missouri child battling leukemia hopes to explore the world through postcards and YOU can help
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world one postcard at a time. For 15 year old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery. Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now. Back in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.>>
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world one postcard at a time. For 15 year old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery. Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now. Back in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.>>
Idaho sonar team to search for Washington state man's body in Lake Pend Oreille
Idaho sonar team to search for Washington state man's body in Lake Pend Oreille
SAGLE, Idaho - Northern Idaho officials say a sonar team will look for the body of a Washington state man believed to have drowned in Lake Pend Oreille earlier this month.Officials say 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington, disappeared July 2, and friends found his unoccupied boat idling on the lake.>>
SAGLE, Idaho - Northern Idaho officials say a sonar team will look for the body of a Washington state man believed to have drowned in Lake Pend Oreille earlier this month.Officials say 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington, disappeared July 2, and friends found his unoccupied boat idling on the lake.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>