Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion

A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000.

KOMO-TV reports Seul Ki Yum was sentenced Friday in King County Superior Court.

Court documents state Yum spent more than three years finding men on online dating sites and extorting them for rent money, purported abortion money or cash for a laptop or purse. Seven men were listed in the incident report. Several of the victims were married, had families and paid Yum in exchange for her silence.

Deputy Prosecutor Darren Thompson says Yum gave police helpful information in their investigation and always intended to plead guilty to her crimes. Her jail sentence includes work release.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)