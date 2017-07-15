Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. 

The name of the patient has not yet been released. 

Previous Coverage: 

Emergency responders are on scene of a water rescue in Medical Lake. 

Officials tell KHQ a patient from Eastern State Hospital escaped and is standing chest deep in the lake. They are trying to get him out and back up to the hospital. 

Officials say the man is asking to speak with Major Crimes detectives. 

Fire officials told us he's not a threat at the moment so they are going to wait him out. 

"He's starting to shake a little bit, so it's just a matter of him getting cold enough and coming out of the water," Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens told KHQ.

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes. Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence. 

    CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek.  "Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need."

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released. 

