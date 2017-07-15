Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials.

The name of the patient has not yet been released.

Previous Coverage:

Emergency responders are on scene of a water rescue in Medical Lake.

Officials tell KHQ a patient from Eastern State Hospital escaped and is standing chest deep in the lake. They are trying to get him out and back up to the hospital.

Officials say the man is asking to speak with Major Crimes detectives.

Fire officials told us he's not a threat at the moment so they are going to wait him out.

"He's starting to shake a little bit, so it's just a matter of him getting cold enough and coming out of the water," Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens told KHQ.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene and we will continue to update this story as it develops.