Know before you go: Campfire restrictions in Washington State

If you're planning to do a little camping this weekend or any time throughout the rest of the summer, you're probably going to want to know ahead of time if you can have a campfire at your site.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Committee has made it easy for you to find out if you plan on visiting one of their campsites throughout the state.

It's pretty simple.

To find out if there are any campfire restrictions in the state park you're planning to visit. CLICK HERE.

Check the park's web page and follow the link to the "Burn Ban List" under the Alert Center. You can also sign up for alerts by clicking the "NotifyMe" link.

Once you arrive at a park, be sure check in with the park staff or bulletin board to find out if there's been any updates.