Know before you go: Campfire restrictions in Washington State

Know before you go: Campfire restrictions in Washington StatePosted: Updated:
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released.>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released.>>
Idaho man apologizes for blaze started by illegal fireworks
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.>>
California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes. Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence.>>
Wild land fire burning near Carlton
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek. "Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need.">>
Know before you go: Campfire restrictions in Washington State
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're planning to do a little camping this weekend or any time throughout the rest of the summer, you're probably going to want to know ahead of time if you can have a campfire at your site. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Committee has made it easy for you to find out if you plan on visiting one of their campsites throughout the state.>>
Florida man escapes death in bizarre highway crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man narrowly escaped death in a bizarre crash in Florida Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says a semi carrying scrap metal overturned on a overpass ramp on I-4. The driver lost control of the truck, and a large piece of metal pipe, several feet long, fell directly onto a minivan below.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Washington woman gets 1 month in jail for extortion
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 26-year-old Washington woman has been sentenced to one month in jail and two months of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to extorting online dates for more than $300,000. KOMO-TV reports Seul Ki Yum was sentenced Friday in King County Superior Court. Court documents state Yum spent more than three years finding men on online dating sites and extorting them for rent money,=.
Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse. WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.>>
Missouri child battling leukemia hopes to explore the world through postcards and YOU can help
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world one postcard at a time. For 15 year old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery. Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now. Back in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.>>
