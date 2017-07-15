Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home and one outbuilding destroyed

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m. July 16, 2017

Officials say the Canyon Creek Fire is approximately 1000 acres and will be 10 percent contained by the end of the day.

The Canyon Creek Fire started Saturday, July 15 at 12:18 pm and is located 1 mile NE of Carlton near HW 153 on the east side of roadway, which burned north and east just past Taylor Rd. Initial fire spread was quick through dry grass and heavy brush induced by Red Flag Warning weather conditions.

"If it were not for the quick actions and coordinated efforts of initial attack local crews (Okanogan County District 6, DNR and Forest Service) many homes would have been lost, and fire spread much more substantial," officials said in an update Sunday evening. "Last night, these same crews along with state resources brought in today stopped fire progression on the west and south sides. The east and north sides continued to spread overnight onto Forest Service land 100 acres past the ridge."

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are still in place as of 3:30 pm for 80-100 homes which will be reassessed this evening.

Red Cross has one Evacuation Shelter at the Twisp Community Center. Highway 153 is still closed north of Carleton due to falling trees, rocks and power lines. Crews and PUD are on scene working to clear debris and restore power.

Current resources include 5 hand crews, 25 engines, 11 water tenders, 3 bulldozers, and 3 aircraft. We hope to take advantage of the lower temperatures and winds from the northwest to suppress fire progression.

The public is asked to assist firefighters by considering their outdoor activities.

"Make sure chains and other metal parts aren't dragging from your vehicle which cause sparks," officials said. "Check your tire pressure because driving on an exposed wheel rim can also cause sparks. In addition, be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush as hot exhaust pipes can start the grass on fire, and you may not even notice the fire until it’s too late."

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. July 16, 2017

Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home.

The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.

SR 153 remains closed (Local Traffic Only) at Lower Beaver Creek and the intersection of the Twisp/Carlton Road just south of Carlton. Closed due to fire personnel and equipment on the roadway along with tree snags next to the road. Snags planned on being cleared in the morning. WSDOT manning closure.

Red Cross set up two evacuation shelters, one at the Twisp Community Center and the other at the Brewster High School.

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. July 15, 2017:

Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour.

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come.

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. July 15, 2017

CANYON CREEK FIRE UPDATE FROM OKANOGAN CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

"The fire has jumped the Methow River at 228 Twisp Carlton Road. Persons should be aware of there surroundings and evacuate if needed. If persons need to evacuate travel towards Twisp if north of Carlton and towards Pateros if south of Carlton."

Previous Coverage:

Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek.

"Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need."

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed.