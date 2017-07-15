Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home destroyed

Posted: Updated:
CARLTON, Wash. -

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. July 16, 2017

Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. 

The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning. 

SR 153 remains closed (Local Traffic Only) at Lower Beaver Creek and the intersection of the Twisp/Carlton Road just south of Carlton. Closed due to fire personnel and equipment on the roadway along with tree snags next to the road. Snags planned on being cleared in the morning. WSDOT manning closure.

Red Cross set up two evacuation shelters, one at the Twisp Community Center and the other at the Brewster High School.

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. July 15, 2017:

Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. 

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come. 

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. July 15, 2017

CANYON CREEK FIRE UPDATE FROM OKANOGAN CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

"The fire has jumped the Methow River at 228 Twisp Carlton Road. Persons should be aware of there surroundings and evacuate if needed. If persons need to evacuate travel towards Twisp if north of Carlton and towards Pateros if south of Carlton."

Previous Coverage: 

Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek. 

"Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need."

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed. 

    •   