Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. July 15, 2017:

Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour.

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come.

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. July 15, 2017

CANYON CREEK FIRE UPDATE FROM OKANOGAN CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

"The fire has jumped the Methow River at 228 Twisp Carlton Road. Persons should be aware of there surroundings and evacuate if needed. If persons need to evacuate travel towards Twisp if north of Carlton and towards Pateros if south of Carlton."

Previous Coverage:

Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek.

"Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need."

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed.