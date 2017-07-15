Wild land fire burning near Carlton - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wild land fire burning near Carlton

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Nick Boettger PHOTO: Nick Boettger
CARLTON, Wash. -

Okanogan County Emergency Management says there is a wild land fire burning near Carlton in the area of Vinten Road and Texas Creek. 

"Persons should be prepared to evacuate," a post on Facebook stated. "Be aware of your surroundings. Do not wait to be told to evacuate. Take action if need."

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Saturday, July 15 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-07-15 18:13:54 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

  • Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

    Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:19:31 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report