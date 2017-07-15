Wild land fire burning near Carlton

Wild land fire burning near CarltonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released.>>