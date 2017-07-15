Favorable conditions help crews battling Snake River Fire; 3100 acres, 70% contained

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. July 18, 2017

Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night.

Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure.

The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.

The fire sits at about 3,100 acres on the steep slope of the Snake River near Pomeroy. Containment remains at 70%.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m. July 16, 2017

The Snake River Wildland fire burning east of Pomeroy on the west side of the Snake River is approximately 2,500 acres in mainly grassland.

This fire will be mainly handled by hand crews due to steepness of the terrain and it is difficult for engines to maneuver. Bulldozers have completed 1/4 of the perimeter Saturday.

Sunday will use 6 Type 1 Hand Crews, 5 Strike Teams, and 3 Dozers on the ground. In the air will be a heavy Helicopter, a fixed wing aircraft, and 4 Fire Bosses using the Snake River for water. The goal is to keep the fire on the river's slope and away from homes and cropland. The team's intent is to be effective and efficient.



The Garfield Fire District #1 led the initial attack. along with mutual aid of adjacent agencies and will now be assisted by the SE Washington Team 3, a type 3 team led by Bob Gear and Tony Gilmer. The Incident Command Post is working out of the Pomeroy Junior/Senior High School.



All recreational use on the Snake River is asked to keep a safe distance from the suppression and air operations. Your cooperation is appreciated.



The team is very grateful for Garfield County business’ support in our operational efforts.



Terrain and weather taxed several firefighters Saturday demonstrating another of the challenges facing the suppression efforts.



UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. July 15, 2017

Washington DNR now says the fire burning east of Pomeroy is at 3,000 acres and is now being called the Snake River Fire.

Crews are attacking the fire from the air and the ground. No word yet on containment.

Well keep you updated as we get additional information.

Previous Coverage:

Officials say a 500-acre (200-hectare) wildfire in eastern Washington state that started Saturday morning near the Snake River is threatening crops and cell towers east of Pomeroy.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire is burning downstream from the Nisqually John Landing on the south side of the river in Garfield County.

Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Lt. Paul Wik says a fire line is being dug and that at least two helicopters are battling the blaze.

Wik says lightning is believed to have started the fire at about 1:30 a.m.

