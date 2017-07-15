Snake River Fire near Pomeroy now at 3,000 acres

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. July 15, 2017

Washington DNR now says the fire burning east of Pomeroy is at 3,000 acres and is now being called the Snake River Fire.

Crews are attacking the fire from the air and the ground. No word yet on containment.

Well keep you updated as we get additional information.

Previous Coverage:

Officials say a 500-acre (200-hectare) wildfire in eastern Washington state that started Saturday morning near the Snake River is threatening crops and cell towers east of Pomeroy.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire is burning downstream from the Nisqually John Landing on the south side of the river in Garfield County.

Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Lt. Paul Wik says a fire line is being dug and that at least two helicopters are battling the blaze.

Wik says lightning is believed to have started the fire at about 1:30 a.m.

