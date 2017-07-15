Wildfire threatens crops, cell towers in Washington state

Officials say a 500-acre (200-hectare) wildfire in eastern Washington state that started Saturday morning near the Snake River is threatening crops and cell towers east of Pomeroy.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire is burning downstream from the Nisqually John Landing on the south side of the river in Garfield County.

Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Lt. Paul Wik says a fire line is being dug and that at least two helicopters are battling the blaze.

Wik says lightning is believed to have started the fire at about 1:30 a.m.

