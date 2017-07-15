Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW

UPDATE: If you were anticipating a spectacular display of the Northern Lights Sunday night into Monday morning, chances are, you were disappointed. While some were able to catch a glimpse of the display, many on our Facebook pages shared stories and photos of failed attempts. The good news is that most people had a great sense of humor about it all so their photos are still pretty entertaining.



Check out some of the comments and photos in the Facebook post below.



PREVIOUS:

Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.

A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. So feel free to tell your boss that's why you're a little tired, and let them know Leslie Lowe said it was okay.

A recent solar flare erupted out of a sunspot late Thursday, which released a wave of charged particles that is now headed toward Earth. The aurora happens when those particles get caught up in Earth's magnetic field, and causes the green colors you see.

A look from the LASCO Coronagraph at last night's coronal mass ejection. CME should reach earth late Sun/early Mon & could produce auroras. pic.twitter.com/Mt1b2O3pmk — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 14, 2017

If you're out watching and you get some good photos, make sure you send them our way by posting them on our Facebook page !

The National Weather Service says between 11pm and 2am will be your best times to view.