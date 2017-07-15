Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NWPosted: Updated:
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
Boat runs wild on Indiana lake, seriously injuring four; Operator arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Indiana - Ten people, including the driver, were thrown from a boat on an Indiana lake this weekend, but the boat kept going. The 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour after the operator and nine others were thrown yesterday. The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren't hurt.>>
Car break-in victims urge vigilance at trailheads
SPOKANE, Wash. - For some who go to trailheads often, they say they’ve seen the number of break-ins increase with the weather. Natalie Batch likes to longboard a lot along trails, but every time she does, she makes sure to lock her car. That’s because about a month ago, someone broke in. “Somebody had broken in and there were piles of glass where there were other cars that were broken into as well.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Sabrett recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dog products
SPOKANE, Wash. - The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than seven million pounds of hot dog products because they may contain bone fragments. The recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced on various dates between march 17th and July 4th and sold nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service says there's been one reported minor oral injury.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
OJ Simpson faces good chance at parole in Nevada robbery
LAS VEGAS - O.J. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials this week to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. Now 70, Simpson has history in his favor and a clean record behind bars while serving his sentences for a 2007 armed robbery.>>
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.
Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
Snake River Fire near Pomeroy approximately 2500 acres
POMEROY, Wash. - The Snake River Wildland fire burning east of Pomeroy on the west side of the Snake River is approximately 2,500 acres in mainly grassland. This fire will be mainly handled by hand crews due to steepness of the terrain and it is difficult for engines to maneuver. Bulldozers have completed 1/4 of the perimeter Saturday. ??>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home and one outbuilding destroyed
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids
DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.>>
