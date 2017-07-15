UPDATE: Redford Canyon Fire near Keller now at 500 acres

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m. July 18, 2017

DNR says the Redford Canyon Fire burning near Keller is now at 500 acres and 10% contained.

Timber, grass and sage are the primary fuels burning, also single tree torching was observed. Fire crews on Monday held the western flank in place and constructed fire line along the southern and southeast flanks of the fire.

Additional fire crews arrived on Monday and it is expected over 250 fire fighters will be fighting the fire today. In addition, there are 14 fire engines, 4 bull dozers and 1 skid engine.

Road closures will be in placed on the following roads:

? Nine mile is closed.

? Four Corners road that goes to the 6 mile area will be open to residence and logging operations only.

Boaters along Lake Roosevelt need to be aware of potential helicopters and fixed wing aircraft dipping out of the lake. Please stay clear of areas being used by firefighting aircraft.

Previous Coverage:

Washington DNR says they have aircraft helping the Colville Tribe fight a 40 acre fire.

It is being called the Redford Canyon Fire and it's burning on Whitestone Ridge west of Fort Spokane.

So far no word on any structures threatened, but we'll keep you updated as we receive additional information.