Vandals hit another Spokane small business

When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass.

"This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie.

Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. Security footage shows three people walking on the sidewalk, then jump on the side of a pick-up truck and then go over and kick the window out

"This one was shattered they didn't get inside and take anything," Julie added.

Instead of replacing the windows Julie decided to put up vinyl siding because she doesn't feel like replacing the windows, and being a small business owner Julie says it's frustrating.

"It sets you back. I mean it's like 'Okay, here we come what's the surprise this morning that we come into?'"

Julie has a message to the people responsible for the damage.

"Probably look into getting some schooling or a job or something and keep yourself busy."

Spokane Police did respond and were able to lift a partial footprint from the glass.