It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day! 

There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

A&W - Get a free regular shake with the purchase of an original bacon double cheeseburger.

Baskin Robbins - Download the Baskin Robbins app for free promotions on Sunday.

Coldstone Creamery - Join the rewards program and received an emailed coupon for buy-one, get-one-free on July 16.

Denny's - Get a free banana split with the purchase of two entrees. Offer good on July 16 only.

Dairy Queen - July's Blizzards of the Month are Frosted Fudge Brownie and Salter Caramel Blondie, served upside down or the next one is free.

McDonald's - Download the McDonald's app and get a couple for a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday, no purchase required. One lucky ice cream recipient on Sunday will received the "Golden Arches Cone," a limited-edition cone that entitles the winner to free McDonald's soft serve for life. For a chance to win the cone, you have to redeem the free vanilla cone offer in McDonald's mobile app on July 16 between 2-5 p.m. local time.

Sonic - You can enjoy several new summer flavors at Sonic - including the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Custard Concrete - in July but you'll have to wait until July 26 for the quick-service chain's big offer.

Wendy's - Get a classic Wendy's Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty for only 50 cents through Aug. 25.

