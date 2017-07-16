3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort.



The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities do not believe alcohol played a role in the incident.



"After investigating this, at this time it appears it's just a tragic accident. We have a very large family that came to town, and appears to maybe have lost track of one of the juveniles, and unfortunately, by the time they found out what happened too much time had already passed," Lt. Roger Price said.



Officials will continue to investigate this incident.