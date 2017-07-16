Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids

DIXON, Illinois -

Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community.

Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.

For several hours on Saturday, officers went from yard to yard engaging in water warfare. Families who wanted to get in on the fun just had to send a tweet to the department.

At the end of the day, the officers were soaked and their small opponents had a ton of fun. 

