At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole

At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming holePosted: Updated:
A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.
Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child.
Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.
About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.
This happened about an hour and half's drive from Phoenix.
