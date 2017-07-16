At least 8 dead in Arizona flash flooding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

At least 8 dead in Arizona flash flooding

Posted: Updated:
PAYSON, Ariz. -

The Latest on deadly flash flooding in a national forest in Arizona (all times local):

3 p.m.

The number of people confirmed dead from a flash flood at a popular Arizona swimming hole is now at eight.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a release that the eight bodies were recovered as crews continue to search for the people still unaccounted for in the Tonto National Forest.

Authorities have estimated that more than a hundred people were in or near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire.

The popular but unofficial cooling spot is also known as the Ellison Creek or Water Wheel swimming holes, and it is accessible through several hiking trails.

It's about 20 feet wide and 20 feet long with a waterfall above it.

_____

2 p.m.

An Arizona sheriff says at least seven people have died in flash flooding at a popular swimming hole.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said crews are still searching for others who are missing after a wall of water swept through the area inside Tonto National Forest.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire.

A woman who was hiking to the swimming hole said she saw people clinging to trees after the water rushed down a normally calm creek near the trail.

Video Disa Alexander shot shortly after the flood showed a man in a tree holding his baby as water rushed around him. His wife was a short ways away from him, also clinging to a tree.

Alexander says there was no warning before the wall of water hit.

___

12 p.m.

A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.

Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child.

Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.

This happened about an hour and half's drive from Phoenix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.

Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child.

Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.

This happened about an hour and half's drive from Phoenix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • 3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:07:30 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.

    >>

  • It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:43:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids

    Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:28 GMT

    DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.

    >>

    DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.

    >>

  • At least 8 dead in Arizona flash flooding

    At least 8 dead in Arizona flash flooding

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:32:27 GMT

    PAYSON, Ariz. - The number of people confirmed dead from a flash flood at a popular Arizona swimming hole is now at eight. Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a release that the eight bodies were recovered as crews continue to search for the people still unaccounted for in the Tonto National Forest.

    >>

    PAYSON, Ariz. - The number of people confirmed dead from a flash flood at a popular Arizona swimming hole is now at eight. Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a release that the eight bodies were recovered as crews continue to search for the people still unaccounted for in the Tonto National Forest.

    >>
    •   