Boat runs wild on Indiana lake, seriously injuring four; Operator arrested

Ten people, including the driver, were thrown from a boat on an Indiana lake this weekend, but the boat kept going.



The 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour after the operator and nine others were thrown yesterday. The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren't hurt.



When the watercraft hit the patrol boat though, it slowed the engine, and one of the officers was able to hop aboard and stop the boat.



Four of the people who were thrown were seriously injured- one with a skull fracture. Another lost part of an arm.



Investigators say the boat's 20-year-old operator was speeding when he cut into a sharp turn, throwing everyone off.



Dominique Effinger was arrested, accused of boating while intoxicated causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.