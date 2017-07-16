Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days.

Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call.

“I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.

The first break-in happened on June 12.

“The last month has been both stressful frustrating and a little eye opening,” she says. “We were pretty shocked as to how bold the…criminals were.”

The first time, it looks as though one person broke through the glass door, and then broke a glass case, stealing items out of it. Then the second time, Maayan says they grew bolder.

“They stole a very large ax from one of our neighbors to chop down the glass insert to our front door which we ended up having to replace with wood,” she says.

In surveillance video, you can see one person roaming around the store, grabbing items. Now after that time, she and her husband installed cameras on the outside of the store, but it wasn’t long after that, a third break-in was caught on camera.

“Even after we replaced it with wood and a metal security door in the front, they came back with a truck and a cable and ripped it off with a cable,” she says.

That time, they weren’t able to get anything. But that brings us back to the most recent one that happened early Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the group throwing a rock through the window and taking off.

Maayan says police told her they caught one of the crooks, but says she thinks there needs to be harsher consequences for what these kids have done so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“We need to get together and talk about what we can do…to get some action here, to get some policy change,” she says.

Maayan plans on getting a group of people together to have those kinds of conversations. She says in the meantime though, if anyone has any information about these crimes, call Crime Check.