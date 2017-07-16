Car break-in victims urge vigilance at trailheads - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Car break-in victims urge vigilance at trailheads

SPOKANE, Wash. -

For some who go to trailheads often, they say they’ve seen the number of break-ins increase with the weather.

Natalie Batch likes to longboard a lot along trails, but every time she does, she makes sure to lock her car. That’s because about a month ago, someone broke in.

“Somebody had broken in and there were piles of glass where there were other cars that were broken into as well. So that was pretty frustrating. It was my passenger window. It was a grab and go,” she says.

Luckily, they didn’t get anything important. But it’s not the first time it’s happened to her family. Her mother’s car was broken into last summer and she says the back window was broken out.

So now, her advice to everyone:

“Really make sure there's nothing in your car. Not even water. Make sure the change is out of your car, everything. Because you're not sure what they're really wanting so even little things you don't think will be important just hide it or don't take it,” she says.

If you ever see something suspicious, report it to police.

