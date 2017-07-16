George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77

NEW YORK, NY -

George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.

Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. Romero's family said he died while listening to the score of "The Quiet Man," one of his favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher, and daughter, Tina Romero, by this side.

Romero is credited with reinventing the movie zombie with his directorial debut, the 1968 cult classic, "Night of the Living Dead." The movie set the rules imitators lived by.

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:07:30 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. 

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:43:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:49 GMT

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:37:28 GMT

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:32:27 GMT

