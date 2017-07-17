GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects

Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art.

Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza Optical. When officers arrived they found windows broken and the alarm going off.

About an hour later and a mile away, officers responded to a similar report at Best E-Ciggy on West Wellesley. This time two of the front windows were broken, as was a window to the door. No suspects were located.

About an hour after that and 2 and a half miles away, a witness reported seeing teens breaking into Jitterz Java and rummaging through the business. While investigating that scene, officers were called to Monkey Boy Art a few blocks away for a reported burglary ( VIDEO HERE ), but again, no suspects were found.

However, two of the businesses had surveillance footage that helped identify the suspects.

Following up on the break-ins later that night, officers went to a home on N. Oak, centrally located from all of the burglaries, and contacted the suspects. Officers applied for a search warrant for the home and found stolen items from Jitterz, clothing that matched the clothing worn by suspects in the footage, and glass pipes stolen from Monkey Boy Art in a previous burglary from several weeks ago.

Monkey Boy Art gave KHQ surveillance video from all four break-in attempts that included the suspects breaking windows with rocks, an ax, and even using a pickup truck to try and pull the doors off the business.

Police arrested three teenagers. Two of them were juveniles and not identified by Spokane Police. The third suspect was identified as 19-year-old Duane L. Comeslast Jr. All three were booked on one count of 2nd Degree Burglary, and three counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary.

Spokane Police credit the arrests to those who called in tips to identify the suspects based on our coverage on Sunday, and we'd like to thank everyone who shared our post and helped spread the word!