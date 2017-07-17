OJ Simpson faces good chance at parole in Nevada robbery

O.J. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials this week to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.

Now 70, Simpson has history in his favor and a clean record behind bars while serving his sentences for a 2007 armed robbery.

He is due to appear by videoconference Thursday from the Lovelock Correctional Center to be questioned by parole commissioners who sided with him once before.

Prison was a stunning fall for the charismatic celebrity with sports, acting and advertising careers.

He was one of the world's most famous people even before his 1995 trial and acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

