British doctor's pull 27 contact lenses out of woman's eye

A cautionary tale for all of you contact lens wearers about the importance of regular eye exams.



Doctors in England claim they discovered 27 contact lenses in a woman's eye as they prepped her for cataract surgery. They say the lenses were clumped together and bound by mucus.



The 67-year old had worn monthly contact lenses for 35 years but rarely visited the eye doctor. Experts say this case is very rare, of course but it does serve as a good reminder about proper contact care and getting regular checkups.