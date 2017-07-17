PHOTOS: Driver in critical condition after launching SUV onto roof of St. Louis home

A car came crashing through the roof of a St. Louis home on Sunday.



Neighbors say it happened while the homeowner was away. Investigators believe the SUV drove up onto the homeowner's lawn before launching onto the roof.



The St. Louis Fire Department had to use their high ladder to rescue the driver. He is in critical condition.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS



The homeowner says the intersection is dangerous and it's not the first time a car has come barreling onto the property.



Neighbors say it's not uncommon for drivers to ignore the stop signs.