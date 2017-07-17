17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her dad's gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.

The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. After a pursuit, the suspect ditched the car in a field and took off on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter to look for the suspect.

KHQ responded to the scene and provided an update on the police activity on The Wake Up Show on KHQ.

Watching The Wake Up Show on KHQ was 17-year-old Kimber Wood's boyfriend and parents, who told her there was a car thief on the loose in the area and deputies were searching for him.

Kimber's parents and boyfriend left for work and after seeing our story. Her boyfriend came across some deputies on his way to work and got more information from them. He then called Kimber to let her know what deputies told him. Kimber then called her dad and asked if she could grab one of his guns for protection. He said yes.

Kimber grabbed a gun, placed it under her pillow and went back to sleep. A short time later she says she woke up to the sound of someone coming into her house. She grabbed the gun and hid behind her makeup vanity. She soon found herself face to face with the man on the run from deputies.

Kimber pulled her gun out, pointed at the suspect and said, "Who are you?" and "Get the (expletive) out of my house!"

According to Kimber, the intruder's eyes got really wide and he ran out of the house. As he was running from the home, Kimber says she fired one shot into the ground.

Kimber says the suspect stole her boyfriend's ATV and fled the scene.

Deputies searched for the suspect, but so far there has been no word on if he was apprehended. Deputies tell KHQ they know who they are looking for.

Deputies also showed up to Kimber's house to tell her what a great job she had done and that they were glad she was okay. They showed her a picture of the man they were looking for and Kimber positively identified him as the man who was also in her house.

