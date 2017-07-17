17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputiesPosted: Updated:
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
Boat runs wild on Indiana lake, seriously injuring four; Operator arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Indiana - Ten people, including the driver, were thrown from a boat on an Indiana lake this weekend, but the boat kept going. The 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour after the operator and nine others were thrown yesterday. The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren't hurt.>>
WATCH: SUV comes crashing into Federal Way gas station
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A wild collision at a Federal Way gas station was caught on tape early Monday morning. The crash happened at the ARCO station on Pacific Highway South and 272nd Street just before 2:00 a.m. The video shows an SUV speed through the intersection, rolled through a fence and then hit a car at a gas pump.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
59-year-old who tried for 4 decades to get pregnant has baby
ALBANY, N.Y. - A 59-year-old woman who had tried for nearly four decades to become pregnant has given birth at a New York hospital after fertility treatments. Akosua Budu Amoako gave birth to a full-term 7-pound, 4-ounce boy on June 15 at Bellevue Woman's Center in Niskayuna near Albany. Budu says she and her husband had tried for years to get pregnant after they married 38 years ago, but eventually stopped trying.>>
State reports at least 4 wolves have died this year
SPOKANE, Wash. - At least four wolves have died in Washington state this year, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. A new report says two wolves died after being struck by vehicles. Another wolf was killed to protect woodland caribou. The agency says a fourth wolf, wearing a tracking collar, was legally killed after wandering into Idaho, where wolves can be hunted.>>
Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Garth Brooks says he'll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City. WFAA-TV reports Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit "Unanswered Prayers" Saturday night. The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage.>>
PHOTOS: Driver in critical condition after launching SUV onto roof of St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS - A car came crashing through the roof of a St. Louis home on Sunday. Neighbors say it happened while the homeowner was away. Investigators believe the SUV drove up onto the homeowner's lawn before launching onto the roof.>>
British doctor's pull 27 contact lenses out of woman's eye
LONDON - A cautionary tale for all of you contact lens wearers about the importance of regular eye exams. Doctors in England claim they discovered 27 contact lenses in a woman's eye as they prepped her for cataract surgery. They say the lenses were clumped together and bound by mucus. The 67-year old had worn monthly contact lenses for 35 years but rarely visited the eye doctor.>>
Sabrett recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dog products
SPOKANE, Wash. - The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than seven million pounds of hot dog products because they may contain bone fragments. The recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced on various dates between march 17th and July 4th and sold nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service says there's been one reported minor oral injury.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
