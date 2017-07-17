WATCH: SUV comes crashing into Federal Way gas station

A wild collision at a Federal Way gas station was caught on tape early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the ARCO station on Pacific Highway South and 272nd Street just before 2:00 a.m.

The video shows an SUV speed through the intersection, rolled through a fence and then hit a car at a gas pump. The pump was destroyed and the SUV came to rest on its side. The driver of the other car had just finished pumping and was inside the gas station paying.

A nearby police officer rushed over to the scene and found the driver of the UV unresponsive. He eventually regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.