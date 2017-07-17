Man charged in pit bull attack on kids, 1 still in car seat

The owner of a pit bull that mauled two Pennsylvania children, one as she was strapped in a car seat, has been charged in the attack.

LNP newspaper reported Monday that 42-year-old Luis Omar Colon-Colon, of Pottsville, was charged with attacks causing severe injury, reckless endangering and other counts.

Police say a 2-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother suffered puncture wounds to their faces after the dog broke through a fence June 19 and attacked them.

Police had said the two were attacked in their car seats. But the family says on an online fundraising site that their son was already out of the vehicle when he was mauled.

The dog has since been euthanized.

Police say the dog bit Colon-Colon's 4-year-old grandson multiple times in July 2013.

A phone number to call him for comment could not be found.

