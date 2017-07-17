Kalamazoo officers help deliver baby boy

Public Safety Officers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, helped deliver a baby boy in a car over the weekend.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday when officers responded to a medical rescue call. A woman was on her way to a local hospital when her water broke and she began to give birth. Police say the driver pulled over and several officers responded to assist with the medical call.

KDPS Sgt. Kristie Hofer was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene and recognized that the woman was having contractions and that the baby's head was starting to crown. Sgt. Hofer and PSO Fountain delivered a healthy baby boy as paramedics arrived.

The family, who were only identified as the Bakers by police, were taken to the hospital.