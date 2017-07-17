Kalamazoo officers help deliver baby boy

Kalamazoo officers help deliver baby boyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects
GETTING RESULTS: Tips help aid Spokane Police in arrests of three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Stack demolished at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant
Stack demolished at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A landmark on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is gone, after the big ventilation stack at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was demolished. The 200-foot tall stack was demolished on Saturday. The plant was the final step during decades of production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at Hanford. It is being demolished as part of efforts to clean up the site near Richland, Washington.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A landmark on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is gone, after the big ventilation stack at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was demolished. The 200-foot tall stack was demolished on Saturday. The plant was the final step during decades of production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at Hanford. It is being demolished as part of efforts to clean up the site near Richland, Washington.>>
Judge sets bail at $2M in arson that killed 2 children
Judge sets bail at $2M in arson that killed 2 children
A judge has set bail at $2 million each for a man and woman being held in an arson that killed two children in Mount Vernon over the weekend. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 32-year-old Kimberly Marie Hughes and 24-year-old Jaramy L. Chism are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. According to charging papers, the pair previously lived at the home where the fire was set, but were evicted a week earlier.>>
A judge has set bail at $2 million each for a man and woman being held in an arson that killed two children in Mount Vernon over the weekend. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 32-year-old Kimberly Marie Hughes and 24-year-old Jaramy L. Chism are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. According to charging papers, the pair previously lived at the home where the fire was set, but were evicted a week earlier.>>
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray orders police to wear body cameras
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray orders police to wear body cameras
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has ordered the city's police department to equip patrol officers with body cameras. The decision, first reported Monday by The Seattle Times , comes one month after the absence of video recordings left lingering questions about the police shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother who had struggled with mental health issues.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has ordered the city's police department to equip patrol officers with body cameras. The decision, first reported Monday by The Seattle Times , comes one month after the absence of video recordings left lingering questions about the police shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother who had struggled with mental health issues.>>
Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico
Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with Mexico. Trump says, "No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth." The U.S. Trade Representative has released an 18-page report about its goals for updating the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with Mexico. Trump says, "No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth." The U.S. Trade Representative has released an 18-page report about its goals for updating the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement.>>
Kalamazoo officers help deliver baby boy
Kalamazoo officers help deliver baby boy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Public Safety Officers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, helped deliver a baby boy in a car over the weekend. It happened just after midnight on Saturday when officers responded to a medical rescue call. A woman was on her way to a local hospital when her water broke and she began to give birth.>>
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Public Safety Officers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, helped deliver a baby boy in a car over the weekend. It happened just after midnight on Saturday when officers responded to a medical rescue call. A woman was on her way to a local hospital when her water broke and she began to give birth.>>
Man charged in pit bull attack on kids, 1 still in car seat
Man charged in pit bull attack on kids, 1 still in car seat
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The owner of a pit bull that mauled two Pennsylvania children, one as she was strapped in a car seat, has been charged in the attack. LNP newspaper reported Monday that 42-year-old Luis Omar Colon-Colon, of Pottsville, was charged with attacks causing severe injury, reckless endangering and other counts.>>
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The owner of a pit bull that mauled two Pennsylvania children, one as she was strapped in a car seat, has been charged in the attack. LNP newspaper reported Monday that 42-year-old Luis Omar Colon-Colon, of Pottsville, was charged with attacks causing severe injury, reckless endangering and other counts.>>
Health care vote delay gives foes, supporters more time
Health care vote delay gives foes, supporters more time
WASHINGTON (AP) - Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure.>>
WATCH: Illinois school dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper
WATCH: Illinois school dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper
GREENVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper. Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University , about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of St. Louis.>>
GREENVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper. Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University , about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of St. Louis.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
British doctors pull 27 contact lenses out of woman's eye
British doctors pull 27 contact lenses out of woman's eye
LONDON - A cautionary tale for all of you contact lens wearers about the importance of regular eye exams. Doctors in England claim they discovered 27 contact lenses in a woman's eye as they prepped her for cataract surgery. They say the lenses were clumped together and bound by mucus. The 67-year old had worn monthly contact lenses for 35 years but rarely visited the eye doctor.>>
LONDON - A cautionary tale for all of you contact lens wearers about the importance of regular eye exams. Doctors in England claim they discovered 27 contact lenses in a woman's eye as they prepped her for cataract surgery. They say the lenses were clumped together and bound by mucus. The 67-year old had worn monthly contact lenses for 35 years but rarely visited the eye doctor.>>