Judge sets bail at $2M in arson that killed 2 children

A judge has set bail at $2 million each for a man and woman being held in an arson that killed two children in Mount Vernon over the weekend.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 32-year-old Kimberly Marie Hughes and 24-year-old Jaramy L. Chism are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. According to charging papers, the pair previously lived at the home where the fire was set, but were evicted a week earlier.

A tenant told investigators he woke up when he heard fire crackling at 2 a.m. Saturday. He and another resident fought the flames as the home's owner, Jessica Starr, tried to evacuate the children from the second floor.

According to investigators, Starr pushed open a window screen in an attempt to allow them to escape, but apparently fell through. The children, ages 6 and 8, did not escape.

The documents say that Hughes and Chism were found in a tent and told police they had been asleep.

