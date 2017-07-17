Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho

Currently, a nationwide manhunt is underway for 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger.

Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.

Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that the white 2007 Ford Focus was found at a remote campground in northwest Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Currently, a nationwide manhunt is underway for 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. Part of the Wyoming forest has been temporarily closed so authorities can search the area.

The badly decomposed bodies of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah - Bullinger's wife - a teenager and another adult woman were found June 19 on property in Caldwell, Idaho that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each victim died from a gunshot.

Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)