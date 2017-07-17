Spokane Valley firefighters credit recently installed smoke detectors with alerting family

A father and his teenage daughter safely escaped with their cat thanks to smoke alarms recently installed by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the daughter's unoccupied bedroom in the house at 9811 E. 8th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Responding crews found smoke coming from an upstairs window of the home and upgraded the call to a working fire, which brought more firefighters to the scene. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread into the attic and cause further damage.

Firefighters say that on Sunday the daughter reported a strange smell in her bedroom. The family searched for the source of the smell without luck, and decided the daughter shouldn't stay in the room until it was checked out by an electrician. The bedroom door was closed closed at the time of the fire, which helped contain the fire and limit the damage to the rest of the home. The father was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say the cause was an aging wall outlet that was arcing and caught fire. Damage is estimated to be at least $20,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family of four and their two pets.

Firefighters report that they had just installed smoke alarms in the house on April 29, as part of a one-day "Home Fire Safety Visit" campaign conducted in the area. To schedule your own safety visit in Spokane Valley, visit http://www.spokanevalleyfire.com or call 509-892-4153.