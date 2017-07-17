Spokane Valley firefighters credit recently installed smoke dete - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley firefighters credit recently installed smoke detectors with alerting family

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A father and his teenage daughter safely escaped with their cat thanks to smoke alarms recently installed by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the daughter's unoccupied bedroom in the house at 9811 E. 8th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Responding crews found smoke coming from an upstairs window of the home and upgraded the call to a working fire, which brought more firefighters to the scene. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread into the attic and cause further damage.

Firefighters say that on Sunday the daughter reported a strange smell in her bedroom. The family searched for the source of the smell without luck, and decided the daughter shouldn't stay in the room until it was checked out by an electrician. The bedroom door was closed closed at the time of the fire, which helped contain the fire and limit the damage to the rest of the home. The father was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported. 

Fire investigators say the cause was an aging wall outlet that was arcing and caught fire. Damage is estimated to be at least $20,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family of four and their two pets.

Firefighters report that they had just installed smoke alarms in the house on April 29, as part of a one-day "Home Fire Safety Visit" campaign conducted in the area. To schedule your own safety visit in Spokane Valley, visit http://www.spokanevalleyfire.com or call 509-892-4153.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:02:13 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:03:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

  • GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:40:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

  • Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake

    Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:22:10 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea briefly prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, canceled the advisory because the tsunami no longer posed a threat.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea briefly prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, canceled the advisory because the tsunami no longer posed a threat.

    >>

  • Bright rocks prompt region-wide scavenger hunt

    Bright rocks prompt region-wide scavenger hunt

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:58:20 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rocks. Big ones, little ones, no stone left unturned. You may be wondering, “What’s our fascination with rocks?” Well, it’s all a part of a region-wide scavenger hunt to find these unique, hand-painted rocks, some with little inspirational quotes.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rocks. Big ones, little ones, no stone left unturned. You may be wondering, “What’s our fascination with rocks?” Well, it’s all a part of a region-wide scavenger hunt to find these unique, hand-painted rocks, some with little inspirational quotes.

    >>
    •   