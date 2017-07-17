Bright rocks prompt region-wide scavenger hunt

Rocks.

Big ones, little ones, no stone left unturned.

You may be wondering, “What’s our fascination with rocks?”

Well, it’s all a part of a region-wide scavenger hunt to find these unique, hand-painted rocks, some with little inspirational quotes.

“We were bit by the bug,” Natalie Langford said.

Langford and her family found their first rock a few weeks ago.

“And we've been painting and hiding and finding ever since,” she said.

So have many other families.

A Facebook page created for CDA Rocks shows families painting, hiding, and finding rocks.

Some popping up in Spokane and some as far away as Glacier National Park in Montana.

Each rock has its own meaning.

“The Herbie rock is special because we lost our son six years ago,” Langford said.

Langford says her son passed away from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

“Just taking the opportunity to be a family and creating pretty things is pretty neat,” she said, “it gets the whole family excited to participate and our little walks that were somewhat boring before we actually love to do.”