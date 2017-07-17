Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants.

Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries. The Wild Huckleberry Association posted a video on YouTube of one of these rakes, adding that when it's properly used it doesn't damage the plants.

In the past the Forest Service has noted that many pickers have caused damage when picking the berries, which is illegal.

What do you think? Should the punishment for damaging huckleberry plants be more strict? Should huckleberry rakes be banned? Weigh in on our Facebook page.