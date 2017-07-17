Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants.

Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries. The Wild Huckleberry Association posted a video on YouTube of one of these rakes, adding that when it's properly used it doesn't damage the plants.

In the past the Forest Service has noted that many pickers have caused damage when picking the berries, which is illegal.

What do you think? Should the punishment for damaging huckleberry plants be more strict? Should huckleberry rakes be banned? Weigh in on our Facebook page.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:02:13 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:03:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

  • GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:40:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Patrol: 1 dead in possible 'car-surfing' accident on I-405

    Patrol: 1 dead in possible 'car-surfing' accident on I-405

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:48:46 GMT

    KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says one person is dead after falling from a vehicle on Interstate 405 in a possible "car-surfing" accident. Trooper Rick Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland. The caller reported that someone appeared to be standing up through the vehicle's sun roof, and that when the car hit a guardrail, the person fell out.

    >>

    KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says one person is dead after falling from a vehicle on Interstate 405 in a possible "car-surfing" accident. Trooper Rick Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland. The caller reported that someone appeared to be standing up through the vehicle's sun roof, and that when the car hit a guardrail, the person fell out.

    >>

  • 'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man

    'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:45:36 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>
    •   