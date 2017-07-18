Patrol: 1 dead in possible 'car-surfing' accident on I-405

The Washington State Patrol says one person is dead after falling from a vehicle on Interstate 405 in a possible "car-surfing" accident.

Trooper Rick Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland. The caller reported that someone appeared to be standing up through the vehicle's sun roof, and that when the car hit a guardrail, the person fell out.

Johnson says the BMW kept driving.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 18-year-old Sidney Jahn.

Police later received a call from someone asking to meet with law enforcement about the accident. Johnson says that when investigators showed up, however, the person wasn't there. They canvassed the area and found the BMW nearby, but have not yet identified who was driving.

