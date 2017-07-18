Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley

Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley.



Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning.



When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home. Major Crimes has been called in to investigate the scene as they do whenever a body is found.



At this time we do not know what caused the explosion. Crime tape has been set up around the home while the investigation continues which is expected to last most of the day. Authorities also tell us the home was full of clutter.



The victims have not been identified at this time.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.




