Two dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley

Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley.

Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning.

At this time we do not know what caused the explosion but authorities did tell us the home was filled with clutter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

 

