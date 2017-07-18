Federal judge throws out 'Raging Grannies' lawsuit seeking to stop oil trains

The scene of the arrest back in August 2016

The "Raging Grannies" have lost their case in federal court in Spokane.

That's the nickname of a group of people who filed a lawsuit seeking to stop coal and oil trains from moving through Spokane.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday.

The Spokesman-Review says U.S. District Court Judge Tom Rice found a laundry list of reasons to dismiss the suit that challenged the primacy of the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995.

The lawsuit was filed after the Raging Grannies failed to ban the trains using local initiatives. The controversy culminated with the arrests of three women, all grandmothers, last August. They were among about 20 protesters who blocked rail lines in the Spokane area.

