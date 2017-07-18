PHOTOS: Tallest single-family home in the world for sale in Arizona

Mobile users, click here to view slideshow photos: http://tinyurl.com/ya9acgeo



An incredible home for sale in Prescott, Arizona claims to be the tallest single-family home in the world. Sukumar Pal is a Phoenix architect who set out to build the incredible home, a dream he says he's had since he was a little boy.



The ad on Zillow states, "at 124 feet tall, Falcon Nest is the world's tallest single-family house."



"Falcon Nest" is 6,200 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and several atriums that offer incredible views. The 12-story home has an elevator to the main floor and then a staircase that leads to a tower above the living space that offers 360-degree views.



The home is shaped in a plus sign with glass ceiling bedrooms that jut out to the east/west and north/south.



The home is also very green as is has no central heating or air conditioning system. The natural flow of hot and cold air is used to keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer.



Pal built the home to fulfill a dream he'd have since he was a young boy. He lived there with his wife but she recently passed away so he's selling it with hopes to find someone who loves the home as mush as they did.



The price? $1,450,000