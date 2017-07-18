A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.

At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.

The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.

"Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 am this morning in her daddy's arms and her mommy right beside her. She is now no longer suffering and is with the Lord. Thank you to everyone who has followed her journey and supported us through this. In her 18 days of life she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana's Story we save numerous newborns life. R.I.P. sweet angel."

A week after she was morn, Nicole and her husband noticed Mariana stopped eating and didn't respond when they tried to wake her.

"It immediately went downhill from there," her father told WHO TV. "Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail."

On July 7, doctors diagnosed Mariana with viral meningitis HSV-1 caused by the herpes virus, which is spread through close contact.

Both parents tested negative for the virus, meaning Mariana likely got it from a visitor. The virus can be transmitted through someone who has the cold sore virus.

“I always thought this stuff happens and it’s a shame and never thought it would happen to me,” Nicole told WHO, “I was not prepared at all. Keep your babies isolated. Don’t let just anyone come visit them. Make sure they are constantly washing their hands. Don’t let people kiss your baby and make sure they ask before they pick up your baby.”